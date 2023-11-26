Get a sturdy Invision monitor arm for under £50 this Black Friday

This Black Friday weekend has seen plenty of deals across a wide range of console and PC gaming items from retailers, as well as the hottest must-buy hardware and essentials for enhancing your gaming experiences.

If you've got a new gaming monitor but struggling to get it in the right position, instead of placing it precariously on top of books or having to adjust your seat height, this Invision monitor arm may in fact be the solution you're after. And you can get it from Amazon for just £46.72, down from its original £60 price.

Easily clamped to the desk, while also freeing up your desk space, the large monitor mount is designed for supporting large monitors and the arm is easily manoeuvrable at different heights and angles.

Whether for work or gaming, or if you need to bring the screen up closer or further away, you can adjust your screen easily without having to reassemble the mount. The arm is even capable of 360° screen rotation from landscape to portrait, so you even have the option to play supported games in Tate mode!

This monitor arm can also be used with curved monitors although a warning that 49-inch curved screens only support a 3000R radius rating and above, with the Samsung G9 49-inch monitor explicitly ruled out due to its screen depth exerting unsustainable leverage on the tilt mechanism.

