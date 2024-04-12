Get £50 off a speedy Koorui 27 inch gaming monitor thanks to this Amazon voucher

The sweet spot for gaming monitors at the moment is a 1440p resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz and above. Games look much more clear and vibrant compared to 1080p, and a higher refresh rate is important if you're playing fast-paced shooters or MOBAs.

Finding that combination used to come at a hefty price, but it's come down a lot in recent times and there's a good amount of choice for under £200.

This 27-inch model from Koorui fits the bill nicely, especially with the higher than average 170Hz refresh rate, and thanks to a £50 voucher on Amazon you can grab it for just £140:

This £50 voucher actually makes this newer Koorui monitor the same price as the older, 1080p version which also has a slightly lower refresh rate of 165Hz.

The £140 price of the Koorui comes in well under the recommendations in Digital Foundry's best PC gaming monitor guide, and while it lacks dedicated G-Sync and Free-Sync support (it does have "Adaptive Sync") and fewer connection ports than other monitors have, for pure speed and resolution it's hard to find this combination for cheaper.

Just make sure you click the "Apply £50 Voucher" checkbox on the Amazon product page before you add it to your basket to get the discount at checkout.

This would be a great option not just for a PC but for an Xbox or PlayStation, and if you want to see more console accessory deals you can check out our best PS5 deals page and our best Xbox deals page to see what's on offer. You can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to keep up-to-date on the latest tech and gaming deals.