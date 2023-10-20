Get 1TB of SATA SSD storage for £43 using this MyMemory code

SATA SSDs still have their place in 2023, though higher performance NVMe options are now becoming more common. SATA SSDs aren't created equal though, and it can be worth spending a bit more on a unit with higher-end components, unlocking better performance and longevity. A good example of that comes with this reduction from MyMemory on a 1TB Integral P Series drive. Using code HMM88A, you can save a fiver on its £48 list price, bringing it down to £43 - that's £10 cheaper than the same drive on Amazon.

The thing is, while £43 seems like a lot in the current market for a 1TB SATA SSD, it is a justified cost. Integral's P Series lineup of drives are more durable than the base-level V Series options, and are more comparable to Crucial's MX500, complete with 3D TLC NAND chips inside. As a SATA drive, it also provides wider compatibility than NVMe, especially if you want to upgrade an older system's mechanical hard drive which may not support NVMe slots on its motherboard. The P Series' 2.5-inch form factor is also suitable for both older laptops and desktop machines.

The big thing with the move over to solid state storage though is speed, and this 1TB P Series drive is rated for up to 560MB/s reads and 540MB/s writes, virtually maxing out the speeds possible from the SATA 3 interface it runs on. This will provide your system with a much-needed speed boost compared to an older HDD, and help it boot up quicker, and load into apps and games. 1TB of capacity also gives you oodles of space for an OS install, as well as any apps, games or media you want to install, too.

As this is an SSD, this also means there are no moving parts, so they're inherently more reliable than older hard drives with their spinning discs and all. If you are upgrading an older system that's only got mechanical hard drives in, this is a good way of prolonging its life, which is always nice. It can also make a large difference to responsiveness, as I found out a couple of years ago when upgrading an older desktop with a cheaper Kingston A400.

£43 for 1TB of storage works out to just over 4p per GB, which is a reasonable price for SSD storage and makes for a simple, cost-effective upgrade for older machines with HDDs or smaller SSDs.