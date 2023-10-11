Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery gets an October release date

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery - which bundles together all three entries in developer Worm Club's endearingly silly sleuthing series - will be launching for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox (including Game Pass) on 27th October.

Fire up Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, and you'll be able to play The Haunted Island - the 2018 adventure that started it all, wherein our sleuthing lead travels to exotic climes to solve the mystery of a sloth-bothering ghost - alongside its fairly self-explanatory 2019 sequel, The Case of the Invisible Wizard, and Frog Detective's final case, the wild-west-themed Corruption at Cowboy County, which released earlier this year.

These are not particularly lengthy games, each lasting an hour or two (Worm Club's official estimate for the whole Entire Mystery is "the four best hours of your life"), but Frog Detective's warm, silly demeanour still makes for a wonderfully entertaining time. And there's even a scooter in part three so, really, what's not to like?

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery announcement trailer.

The Entire Mystery doesn't stop at the trilogy, either; it also chucks in a console-exclusive new scooter mini-game - imaginatively titled Frog Detective Scooter - which Worm Club warns will "undoubtedly get stuck in players' minds forever. The new Roman Empire, some might say." Plus, the series has been localised into multiple languages - English, French, German, Italian, Spanish (Latin America), and Brazilian Portuguese - for the first time.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch when it launches on 27th October. And if you'd like to familiarise yourself with the weird world of Frog Detective while you wait, Eurogamer contributor Sarah Thwaites took a little look back at the series earlier this year.