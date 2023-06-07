If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Dogs

Pedigree chums.

A dog bursting in from right-hand side of the picture, ears flopping, looking silly.
Adobe Stock
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Christian Donlan, Ed Nightingale, Matt Wales, and Tom Phillips
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer - if you want to become one, it's really easy to do. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Dogs! The ultimate companions. They smell, they're messy, and they lick your face after eating fox poo. What? I've never licked someone after eating fox poo - don't look at me!

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch