Five of the Best: Dogs

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer - if you want to become one, it's really easy to do. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Dogs! The ultimate companions. They smell, they're messy, and they lick your face after eating fox poo. What? I've never licked someone after eating fox poo - don't look at me!