Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets a February 2024 release date on PS5

The wait is almost over (sort of)! Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - the second instalment in Square Enix's three-part Final Fantasy 7 remake - will be coming to PlayStation 5 on 29th February next year.

We've had a couple of glimpses of Rebirth since its announcement back in June 2022, and we know it'll unsurprisingly be picking up the story from 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake and later InterMISSION DLC - although "preparations" are being made to help you catch up if you can't be bothered to play through either of those beforehand.

"After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar," developer Square Enix explains, "Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release date trailer.

Rebirth will feature a "multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom" (there's a decent peek at some of its sprawling areas in its new release date trailer) and the whole thing is big enough that it'll arrive on two discs. Is there anything else of note in the new trailer? Speaking as someone whose entire Final Fantasy experience stretches to about two hours with the one about the car, I'm afraid I have no idea.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches for PS5 on 29th February, and Square is also releasing a Twin Pack, which, as its name suggests, will bundle together Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - the expanded, visually enhanced version of the 2020 game.