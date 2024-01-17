Europa Universalis 4 subscription briefly skyrockets as publisher adjusts regional pricing

Yes, Paradox Interactive has increased the price of its expansion subscription to Europa Universalis 4 in multiple regions, but not to the extent some players were worried about.

Yesterday, several Canadian players shared emails they received from Steam which said the monthly price for their subscription had gone up to $122, a 21-fold increase on its initial price of $5.70.

The price in Canada was quickly updated to $10.99, a much more sensible figure.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Paradox confirmed the $122 monthly subscription was incorrect. "In adjusting our regional prices across multiple games, there was, quite simply, a typo," Paradox said. "This error was caught and corrected as quickly as possible, and the current price is now accurate," the publisher added.

For UK players, the monthly subscription has gone from £4.29 to £6.69, whilst in the US the price has gone from $4.99 to $7.99.

Paradox introduced the subscription service for Europa Universalis 4 in 2021, allowing subscribers access to the entire backlog of the game's DLC since it released in 2013.