If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Europa Universalis 4 subscription briefly skyrockets as publisher adjusts regional pricing

"There was, quite simply, a typo."

Europa Universalis 4 map showing units placed on the land and water
Image credit: Paradox Interactive
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
1 comment

Yes, Paradox Interactive has increased the price of its expansion subscription to Europa Universalis 4 in multiple regions, but not to the extent some players were worried about.

Yesterday, several Canadian players shared emails they received from Steam which said the monthly price for their subscription had gone up to $122, a 21-fold increase on its initial price of $5.70.

The price in Canada was quickly updated to $10.99, a much more sensible figure.

Celebrating 10 years of Europa Universalis 4.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Paradox confirmed the $122 monthly subscription was incorrect. "In adjusting our regional prices across multiple games, there was, quite simply, a typo," Paradox said. "This error was caught and corrected as quickly as possible, and the current price is now accurate," the publisher added.

For UK players, the monthly subscription has gone from £4.29 to £6.69, whilst in the US the price has gone from $4.99 to $7.99.

Paradox introduced the subscription service for Europa Universalis 4 in 2021, allowing subscribers access to the entire backlog of the game's DLC since it released in 2013.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Europa Universalis IV

PC, Mac

Related topics
Mac Paradox Development Studio Paradox Interactive PC Simulation Strategy Strategy: Real-Time Strategy
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments