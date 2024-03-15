Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

In search of the magic of maps.

Newscast: Where does Nintendo go next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?

Power up.

Super Mario Bros. Movie concept art showing Mario and Luigi in their plumbing van.
Image credit: Illumination / Jed Diffenderfer
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we talk about where Nintendo can take its moustachioed mascot next when he returns for the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel.

We heard confirmation of a second Mario film this week, though notably it was not confirmed this would be "The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2". Mario and friends will return, of course (the first film's billion dollar box office guaranteed that), but Nintendo was typically coy around what exactly this follow-up will focus on.

Donkey Kong? Daisy? Yoshi? Birdo? We get our thinking Cappy's on to theorise where the Mushroom Kingdom's story might go next, and whether this is all leading to some kind of Avengers-esque Super Smash Bros. team up movie. Or, alternatively, whether none of this really matters as it's just a light-hearted film for families. With me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: Where does Nintendo go next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?Watch on YouTube
