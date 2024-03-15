Newscast: Where does Nintendo go next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we talk about where Nintendo can take its moustachioed mascot next when he returns for the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel.

We heard confirmation of a second Mario film this week, though notably it was not confirmed this would be "The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2". Mario and friends will return, of course (the first film's billion dollar box office guaranteed that), but Nintendo was typically coy around what exactly this follow-up will focus on.

Donkey Kong? Daisy? Yoshi? Birdo? We get our thinking Cappy's on to theorise where the Mushroom Kingdom's story might go next, and whether this is all leading to some kind of Avengers-esque Super Smash Bros. team up movie. Or, alternatively, whether none of this really matters as it's just a light-hearted film for families. With me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

