Newscast: If Larian's not making Baldur's Gate 4, which developer might?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss who might pick up the baton and develop a potential Baldur's Gate 4 - now that BG3 studio Larian has confirmed it is leaving the franchise behind.

The rights to Baldur's Gate of course belong to Wizards of the Coast, who are free to enlist another studio to make further games in the Dungeons and Dragons universe - and even use Larian's characters. And considering how well BG3 has been received, it would seem financially prudent for a publisher to mount some kind of follow-up at some point. Perhaps BioWare might like to give it another go?

Alternatively you could argue - and Larian's own Swen Vincke has done so - that there really shouldn't need to be a Baldur's Gate 4 at all. BG3 was great, but why does that mean there has to be more? Joining me this week to discuss are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

