Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

With the UK blocking approval, what arguments could Xbox make?

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast we discuss the fallout from today's dramatic decision by the UK to block Microsoft's $68.7bn Activision Blizzard deal, and whether an appeal could still turn things around.

With the UK regulator issuing a stern warning over how it sees the deal impacting competitiveness among cloud gaming companies, it remains to be seen how much more Microsoft could do to reassure the UK without structurally changing the deal. Or does, perhaps, Microsoft say the UK should not have given up on this so easily, by saying a block on the deal was simply the most straightforward option?

So, do we think an appeal could still succeed? And what will it take? Joining me to share their thoughts are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Watch on YouTube
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

