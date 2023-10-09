Early Prime Day deal: This Crucial X9 Pro 1TB portable SSD is just £69 - saving you £17

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With Amazon's Prime Day 2 sales event taking place on the 10th and 11th October, we can expect to see a range of different tech deals on offer. Many of these will include storage devices such as SSDs, micro SD cards and USB memory sticks.

However, some of these deals are already live, and this includes a discount of 20 per cent on Crucial's excellent X9 Pro 1TB portable SSD, which is available for just £68.99 from Amazon. This hasn't gone unnoticed by the folks at Box, who are offering the same portable drive for just £69.99, giving you the choice of where to buy your new SSD from.

Crucial are known as one of the most reliable makers of storage devices, so you're sure to be getting a powerful, durable SSD here with the X9 Pro. Because it supports USB 3.2, you can expect to obtain read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, way beyond many other SSDs, hard drives and USB memory sticks.

This, along with its size, makes it ideal if you're always transferring files and need speed and reliability when doing so, and can be on your way once you've finished up. It's also dust and splash proof, with IP55 rating, and is drop-proof up to two metres. This is welcoming given many SSDs and USB memory sticks aren't always constructed using the best materials around.

The plug and play compatibility means you can use this with any of your devices, whether you're running Windows, Mac or Linux, and you can take advantage of the 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Of course, if you're just after speed and portability, there's nothing stopping you from storing your PlayStation, PC or Xbox game library.

If you want to know more about tomorrow's Prime Day event, check out our guide where we've compiled a list of some of the discounts we've already noticed on some great gaming and tech products.