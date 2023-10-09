Early Prime Day deal: This Corsair K55 Pro keyboard is just £46 at Amazon

Amazon are hosting a special Prime Day sales event for October 10th and 11th, showcasing great tech deals for their Prime customers.

However, in classic Amazon fashion, many deals are going live early, which is great for all of us. Right now, Corsair's excellent K55 Pro RGB gaming keyboard is available for just £45.99. That's over a third off the standard retail price of £74.99.

It's also down 15 per cent for our American readers, available for just $58.50 from Amazon US.

Other retailers aren't going to sit idly by during this Amazon sales event. Currys have this same Corsair keyboard for the same price, so you won't have any excuses to miss out on this particular deal.

This is an ideal keyboard for those of us who prefer quieter membrane setups, but you're not giving up anything in terms of features. There's IP42 spill and dust resistance, ensuring durability if you're a messy gamer. And it's even quicker to control other parts of your software thanks to the six macro keys, dedicated media and volume buttons, as well as Elgato Stream Deck integration.

The comfortable palm rest is detachable if you have a seperate wrist rest or prefer a smaller setup, something often ignored in more expensive gaming keyboards. But style isn't a second thought here, with six onboard lighting effects available across five different RGB lighting zones. Thanks to Corsair's iCUE software, you can easily customise things to your preference. This is also how you program the special macro keys too, making life easier while you game and work.

