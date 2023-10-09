If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Early Prime Day deal: Get the Seagate 1TB Xbox Expansion Card for just £126

A big saving on the best Xbox SSD.

Amazon's Prime Day sales event may be taking place on 10th and 11th October, but the discounts are already here for many different products.

The Seagate storage expansion card is the official way to increase your game storage for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and this 1TB drive is down to just £125.99 from Amazon right now. This is a huge saving for an SSD that is rarely discounted.

With the new Xbox Series X and S consoles, you're able to play Xbox One, 360 and original Xbox games from any compatible storage drive, which means you can take advantage of slower, external hard drives to store and play those games. However, newer games optimised for Xbox Series X and S consoles can only be played from their internal drives, or the official expansion card SSDs from either Seagate or Western Digital.

With limited space on the 512GB Xbox Series S console, expanding storage to play the latest games is a necessity, especially to save yourself time shuffling games to and from an external, slow hard drive. However, even if you have a 1TB Series S or Series X, the huge sizes of the latest games means an expansion card is probably just as essential.

Starfield and Call of Duty take well over 100GB each, and other games such as Forza, Sniper Elite 5, Hitman 3, and many more, make storage space highly valuable. Plugging this Seagate expansion card directly into the port at the back of your Series S and X consoles frees up a new drive for your latest purchases or new additions to Game Pass.

There are plenty of other deals we can expect to see during this Prime Day event. We've made a helpful guide that will tell you everything you need to know, and have included some other early discounts we've spotted on prized gaming and tech items.

