Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia will shut next year

The fat chocobo has sung.

Hope, Lightning and Vanille in Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
Image credit: Square Enix
News by Ed Nightingale
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia will shut down in February, it's been announced.

In a message to "loyal players" on X, formerly Twitter, the game's end date was revealed as 29th February 2024.

"We would like to thank you for your many years of support, and hope you can enjoy playing for a little while longer," reads the post.

Developed by Square Enix and Team Ninja, Opera Omnia is a mobile spin-off of the Dissidia fighting games first seen on PSP. It was released in Japan in 2017, followed by a worldwide release in 2018.

It's free-to-play but includes gacha elements for monetisation. The game was criticised for a lack of content at launch, but now has 175 characters to play as (in the global server) from across the Final Fantasy franchise.

By June 2022, it had surpassed 10m downloads.

In a follow up post, remaining events were detailed up until the end of service.

The post has been shared by disappointed players, many of whom were hoping to see Final Fantasy 16's Clive and Jill recreated in the game's unique art style.

The closure of Opera Omnia follows that of Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier earlier this year.

However, that's since been surpassed by Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis which includes missions inspired by The First Soldier and new backstory for Sephiroth.

Further, 29th February is the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Open Omnia

Android, iOS

Ed Nightingale

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

