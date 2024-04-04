This Thermalright Frost Tower 120 CPU cooler is down to a bargain price from Amazon

Thermalright has developed a bit of a reputation when it comes to affordable coolers which exceed their value in most instances. I must give a shoutout to the fantastic Peerless Assassin at this point, as that's the stuff of legend, but this Frost 120mm option is also an excellent choice, especially being just £23 from Amazon at the moment, giving you a lot of cooling power for the price.

As with the Peerless Assassin, this Frost Tower 120 is a dual-tower air cooler, which should provide enough cooling power for a large range of both AMD and Intel CPUs, judging by their previous results. The Frost Tower 120 looks to offer a very similar setup to the Peerless Assassin, with dual 120mm fans, as well as six heatpipes. The fans on offer here are a pair of Thermalright TL-C12 PRO-G PWM options, which offer speeds of up to 1850RPM and a rated airflow of up to 82CFM, which is in line with options that are nearly four times the price, such as the Noctua NH-D15, which comes with larger 140mm PWM fans.

In terms of compatibility, Thermalright rates the Frost Tower 120 to work with a wide array of CPUs. AMD's most recent two sockets, AM4 and AM5, are supported, while there is also a range of Intel options from socket LGA115X all the way up to more recent options to LGA1700, so you're supported on both Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 14th gen CPUs. This is also a good-looking cooler with its two-tone grey chassis, meaning it'll sit well in a variety of systems.

If you're a fantastic bang-for-the-buck CPU cooler at a bargain price, this Thermalright Frost Tower 120 deal from Amazon is a steal.