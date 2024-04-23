This super light Cooler Master MM730 mouse is an absolute steal from Ebuyer

You don't need to spend an absolute mint to get a fantastic ultralight gaming mouse, as this deal from Ebuyer proves. Currently, the excellent Cooler Master MM730 is down to just £7, giving you all the benefits of an ultralight mouse with lots of power for an absolute bargain price.

Unlike some of Cooler Master's other ultralight mice, the MM730 opts for a more conventional, contoured shape that looks to be especially comfortable for conventional palm grippers and claw grips too. The big thing here is that the the MM730 also weighs just 48g, meaning this mouse is particularly amenable to snappy flicks of the wrist in FPS games, too. It also comes with a smart two-tone grey and white chassis, with a pink Cooler Master logo accent and illuminated scroll wheel, as well as a braided cable.

For a mouse this cheap, the PixArt 3389 sensor with 16,000 DPI is an excellent one, and one that Cooler Master has bundled in other ultralight mice in their lineup. It's a reliable choice, and should ensure some solid sensitivity and speed, too. Intriguingly, the MM730 also uses optical switches as opposed to mechanical ones for offering snappy and speedy inputs at the speed of light.

If you want to grab an affordable but powerful gaming mouse for a bargain price, this Cooler Master MM730 deal at Ebuyer is hard to ignore.