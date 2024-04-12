This funky Akko World Tour keyboard with hall effect switches is a bargain from Amazon USA

Akko has made a bit of a name for themselves for offering excellent mechanical keyboards with lots of features and interesting looks for reasonable prices. That seems to be the case across their range, from more traditional mechanical optioms to ones such as this MOD007B World Tour option, with hall effect switches. At Amazon USA, it's currently down to $108 from its usual list of $135, which represents a reasonable saving, all things considered.

This keyboard is perhaps representative of Akko's penchant for slightly odd and funky designs compared to the traditional sea of black and grey keyboards we've seen in the past. This particular variant falls under Akko's 'World Tour' moniker and is inspired by Tokyo and its local culture. Personally, I quite like the pink accent keys and Japanese sublegends - it looks great. Elsewhere, this is a 75 percent offering, in-keeping with a lot of other enthusiast-grade options out there. It's a functional key layout that offers you the convenience of a TKL keyboard while also saving a little more space - those keys are just contained in a single column instead.

What makes this Akko MOD007B quite a trendy option isn't just its layout, but also the switches it employs inside. As opposed to opting for more standard and traditional mechanical switches, the MOD007B utilises hall effect, magnetic switches which rapid trigger. This makes them an especially snappy switch to use for gaming, as they can instantly reset with no debounce when set correctly, as opposed to having to reset back to their originap position as per the mechanism inside the switch. With no real mechanism, they can work as quickly as possible. If these switches aren't for you, then this keyboard is also hotswappable. Akko says that the MOD007B is also compatible with 3-pin switches, giving you a good amount of choice from different manufacturers if you want something a little more conventional.

The Akko MOD007B also comes with wireless connectivity, which makes it one of the only wireless hall-effect keyboards out there to my knowledge. It can work either over Bluetooth 5.0 or a bundled 2.4GHz receiver, as well as over USB-C for wired use, too. As for its battery, this keyboard comes with a 3600mAh battery which should power the keyboard through a working week's worth of use before needing to be charged back up. That's pretty solid endurance.

If you want to grab a trendy and funky looking hall-effect keyboard for less, this Akko MOD007B from Amazon USA is at a bargain price.