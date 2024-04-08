This full-size Logitech MX Mechanical is down to its lowest price ever from Amazon

Logitech's MX Mechanical is a marvellous low profile office keyboard which is a fantastic choice for productivity workloads with smart looks, responsive tactile keys and thoughtful touches including dual wireless connectivity and reactive white backlighting. At Amazon, it's down to its lowest price ever at £121, which is a bit of a steal compared to its usual RRP of £170 - that's a near-£50 saving..

With this MX Mechanical, you don't have to mess around with smaller layouts and missing out on any keys. You're getting a full complement of keys - function row, nav cluster and number pad all included - in a fetching two tone grey colour that will sit well in a modern office. The MX Mechanical is also suitable for both Windows and Mac, with dual-printed keycaps helping you to find the important functions. It's also a rather slender thanks to the fact this is a low profile keyboard, as well as being quite sturdy too, with a metal and plastic body that offers no real deck flex, meaning it should easily be able to take the strain of intense productivity workloads for hours on end.

This particular variant packs in Logitech's Tactile Quiet switches, as is typical for the UK layout MX Mechanical, although it is available with linear and clicky switches if you can put up with a different language layout. The Tactile Quiet switches, in essence, are low profile brown options. I'm pretty familar with them as sometimes I've used the MX Mechanical for work in the past. They're not a bad switch, providing the best of both worlds in terms of a soft tactile bump and a light actuation force. You also get a shorter travel here, giving you a snappier keypress than standard full-size switches. There are also some solid connectivity options on offer, as the MX Mechanical functions via both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz Logi Bolt receiver on up to three devices. Switching between them is easy with the MX Mechanical offering dedicated buttons for each device. That's handy for power users, or those who just want one keyboard for multiple systems.

The keys on offer are also backlit, meaning the MX Mechanical Mini is also suitable for after-dark working as much as for use during the day. This backlighting is also smart to a degree, and automatically adjusts itself to suit the lighting conditions of where you happen to be, and it also lights up when it senses your hands over the keyboard, which is nifty. It's clever, but can take a toll on the 'board's battery life. For reference, it lasts for 15 days on a full charge with backlighting on, and up to 10 months with it off - that's some serious endurance, and means with the backlight off, you can almost forget about charging the 'board. Software support is also present with Logitech's excellent Options+ suite offering plenty of means of remapping keys and checking on the keyboard's battery life in a flash.

If you fancy grabbing a new full-size low profile wireless keyboard that's an excellent choice for productivity workloads, the Logitech MX Mechanical for £121 from Amazon is not to be missed.