This diddy Mini ITX AsRock B650I motherboard is just £210 from Scan Computers

It's been a bit of time since I last featured a great deal on a motherboard, but if you're after one capable of taking a Ryzen 7000 processor into a smaller PC, then I may well have the deal for you. One of the very best Mini ITX motherboards for the money, the ASRock B650I Lightning WIFI, is down to a rather good price from Scan Computers - it's £210.

This B650I motherboard is designed for Ryzen 7000 CPUs, so you'll be able to slot in anything from a Ryzen 7500F for a more affordable build all the way through to either a Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 9 7950X for some ultimate performance. It also supports DDR5 RAM of up to 7200MHz and higher in transfer rates for some serious speed. There is also a pair of M.2 slots here, one for PCIe 5.0-compatible SSDs, and one that's PCIe 4.0-capable, to give you good options for adding in speedy storage. That's an especially forward-looking inclusion these days, especially considering the high costs of a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD these days.

Networking here is good, with support for both WiFi 6E and 2.5-gig Ethernet for blazing fast wired network speeds. In addition, there's also an excellent selection of I/O on offer, especially on the rear. You get a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, as well as three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, combined with four USB 2.0 A ports, too, giving you lots of connectivity options for peripherals, external SSDs and more. You also get headphone and microphone audio jacks, as well as an HDMI port, and a BIOS flashback button.

For those after an especially capable Mini ITX motherboard for rather reasonable money, this AsRock B650I Lightning WiFi deal from Scan Computers makes for a class-leading choice.