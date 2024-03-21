This Asus RX 7800 XT is a bargain with a Prime Spring Sale reduction and cashback incentives

This Amazon deal on this handy Asus Dual RX 7800 XT OC is quite a clever one. Firstly, it's been marked down as a result of the Prime Spring Sale to £489, but when combined with a current pair of cashback promos Asus is offering, you can get it for nearly £125 off its original £525 list price. That's quite a hefty discount.

So, the way this works is as follows - this card is currently available for £489 marked down on Overclockers from £525 from Amazon as part of this Spring Sale. Currently, Asus is also offering £60 cashback on the purchase of this specific card, as part of a wider promo on Asus-branded AMD GPUs. Then, there is also their current Rate My Gear promotion, where if you purchase a piece of kit from a participating retailer (Amazon included), then you can get another £25 back. That's £85 in cashback, and £36 back from the original Amazon reduction. At that price, this is a seriously tempting deal.

In our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. Against the RTX 4070 Super, the RX 7800 XT matches well in non-RT workloads, with only a couple of frames separating them in the likes of Control. In Cyberpunk 2077 without RT enabled, the RX 7800 XT actually wins against the RTX 4070 Super, which is testament to its great price to performance ratio. RT performance is an improvement over previous generations, and there are also some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead with its latest cards.

This Asus card is also one of the cleaner options available in the 7800 XT canon, with an all-black shroud and a dual fan cooler that should fit well in a variety of PC builds. This also looks to be a card that's on the smaller side, making it suitable for smaller form factor options, too.

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for a lot less, this Amazon and Asus cashback combo deal on this Asus Dual RX 7800 XT is fantastic.