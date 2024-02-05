This 65-inch LG G2 OLED is reduced to clear at John Lewis and down to a great price

The fantastic deals on LG OLEDs continue, and today, I've got another corker on one of LG's top-class G2 options. The 65-inch variant of it is down to £1440 from John Lewis at the moment and is reduced to clear, which I can't necessarily believe I'm saying. It's down from £1600, which was in itself a reduction on a previous reduction, and so on. It's a fantastic deal on an excellent OLED telly, if you've got the space.

The G2 OLED TV comes from the same stock as the fav-favourite (and DF-recommended) C2, with a few additions. You get the uprated OLED Evo panel, providing the solid combo of inky blacks and vivid colours in a screen that's brighter than the panels on any pre-2022 model. You also get a full complement of HDR support with everything from Dolby Vision to HLG and HDR10+ for increasing vividity and accentuating detail in darker areas of the screen. There's also a total of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz output, which means this G2 will be an excellent pairing for your current-gen games console, while VRR support with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as HDMI Forum VRR makes it a hardy performer for PC gaming as well.

Of course, as a Gallery Edition TV, this LG G2 OLED is designed with wall-mounting in mind. If you've got the space for it, then putting it up on the wall looks great and clears up space below; you could even get a wall mount with a rotating frame to orient the TV in different directions as needed. Think of it also as a the equivalent of having a large framed picture on the wall - with LG's dynamic wallpapers, you can even make it look like one.

If you're after a brilliant wall-mounted OLED telly for putting content on the big screen, this 65-inch LG G2 OLED deal from John Lewis is not to be missed.