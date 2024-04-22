This 65-inch LG CS OLED has had its price slashed at John Lewis with a discount code

LG's CS OLED is one of our favourite gaming tellies, and is available at quite a discount thanks to John Lewis. First of all, the telly has been reduced to clear after several price cuts to bring it down to £1199 for this 65-inch model, and the discount doesn't end there. Using code LGTVSTRETCH150, you can net another £150 off to bring it down to an even better £1049 - that's a lot of telly for a reasonable price for what you're getting here.

The CS is a blend of two of the best gaming TVs we've tested, in the form of being a halfway house between the older C1 OLED and the newer C2 OLED. The CS is kind of LG's response to the fact the C1 was selling a lot better than the C2, given the sheer scale of reductions we've seen on the older set, which made it, for many people, a better value for money buy than the C2. As opposed to supporting the C1 for another year, LG released the CS. It blends both the non-Evo panel of the C2 with the newer processor (Alpha 9 Gen 5) of the C2, as well as the C2's frame to offer you a great value proposition.

As much as it is a Frankenstein's monster of two of the best OLED sets on the market, that means you get all the usual advantages of LG OLEDs here. Expect the perfect blacks, gorgeous colours, wide viewing angles and Dolby Vision HDR that we've come to know and love with LG's OLEDs, which should all help to make the CS's image look absolutely fantastic. Of course, brightness isn't a strong point compared to the C3 or C2, or other QLED or QD-OLED sets, but the CS will still be more than adequate for most use cases.

More importantly for the Digital Foundry audience, it has a full complement of gaming features too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K 120Hz gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC. Input lag is low, while the pixel response times are near-instant and FreeSync, G-Sync and HDMI Forum VRR are all supported to smooth out frame-rates. The only omission is 120Hz Black Frame Insertion, which was found on the C1 but doesn't make it to the C2 - perhaps due to that newer processor.

So to cut a long story short, we highly recommend the CS OLED, as it's among great company for an excellent OLED telly, especially with that discount in mind. We've seen some cracking discounts on LG OLEDs in recent weeks, and this is one of the best.