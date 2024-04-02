This 55-inch LG G2 OLED deal is an absolute corker from Mark's Electrical

Now is perhaps the best time to make a big telly purchase if you've been looking to upgrade from an older set, as we've seen all manner of reductions on a range of OLED options from LG especially, which are some of the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming we've tested. At the moment, you can grab this feature-rich 55-inch G2 OLED option from Mark's Electical for £854.10. This is because of an auto-applied 10 percent off discount from its £949 list price. That is also, in itself, a reduction from its previous £1200 price, giving you a lot of telly for a good price.

The G2 OLED TV comes from the same stock as the fav-favourite C2, with a few additions. You get the uprated OLED Evo panel, providing the solid combo of inky blacks and vivid colours in a screen that's brighter than the panels on any pre-2022 model. You also get a full complement of HDR support with everything from Dolby Vision to HLG and HDR10 (there isn't any HDR10+ here, though) for increasing vividity and accentuating detail in darker areas of the screen. Considering that last year's LG G3 only offered marginal improvements over this G2 model, this one arguably makes more sense for most people who want a wall-mounted OLED.

There's also a total of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz output, which means this G2 will be an excellent pairing for your current-gen games console, while VRR support with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as HDMI Forum VRR makes it a hardy performer for PC gaming as well. There is also support for cloud gaming services such as Nvidia GeForce Now so you may not even need a console to appreciate the C2. It also comes with a handy Game Optimiser mode which aids in customising the TV's performance to match the game you're playing so you get the best experience possible.

Of course, as a Gallery Edition TV, this LG G2 OLED is designed with wall-mounting in mind. If you've got the space for it, then putting it up on the wall looks great and clears up space below; you could even get a wall mount with a rotating frame to orient the TV in different directions as needed. Think of it also as a the equivalent of having a large framed picture on the wall - with LG's dynamic wallpapers, you can even make it look like one, and they are rather convincing, too.

If you're after an OLED telly that will offer an overall sublime image for less, this LG G2 OLED reduction from Mark's Electrical is well worth your time.