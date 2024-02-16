This 2TB WD Red SN700 is down to £129 from WD with a code, and is ideal for a NAS

As much as WD may be a brand that has featured heavily on our list of the best gaming SSDs we've tested in the past, it's worth remembering that the company also deals in drives for other purposes, and that these drives can also get discounted! To this end, using code SVE10, you can get 10 percent off this WD Red SN700 2TB drive to bring it down to £129 from its £144 list price.

Being part of WD's Red lineup of drives means this is one that's increasingly suited to use in server and network storage. As such, its higher than average endurance rating of 2500TBW makes this an especially reliable solid state drive. SSDs themselves are already a lot more reliable than older HDDs given their lack of moving parts, but it's handy that this particular drive is even more durable than those. A 2TB capacity is also solid, too, giving you a nice amount of space to add in to a NAS where you may already have a boatload.

The speeds on offer may be only PCIe 3.0 speeds, with up to 3400MB/s reads and 2900MB/s writes, but for the workloads it's designed for, the SN700 is more than capable. The thing with the SN700 is its consistency in maintaing those write speeds over extended periods, making it an excellent choice for sustained workloads where data needs to be accessed constantly. With this mind, its random performance is also solid too, with IOPS figures of up to 480K for reads and. 540K for writes.

If you're after a capacious SSD for use in a NAS with good speeds and longevitity, this deal from Western Digital on their 2TB SN700 is well worth a look.