Be quick - this 2TB Samsung 990 Pro is down to £148 with an Amazon Lightning Deal

Amazon's Lightning Deals can be quite fun, at least when there's an interesting product to pick up, and today is one of those days where it is an interesting product with a useful reduction. One of the absoliute best gaming SSDs available, Samsung's brisk 990 Pro in 2TB form has been discounted down to a much more reasonable price with this deal - £148 - compared to a previous list price of £183.

In taking a look at the drive itself, this 990 Pro model is a fantastic solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. You will just need to add a heatsink to make it the complete package, but these are inexpensive these days. For years, we've recommended this £8 option. Getting a 2TB drive also gives you a lot more space to play with, adding a lot to either the 825GB internal space on the base-model PS5 or doubling the exisiting 1TB drive on the Slim model.

For PC use, the presence of 2TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a larger Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive. The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7450MB/s reads and 6950MB/s writes. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other programs.

If you're after a speedy SSD that also gives you loads of storage to boot, this 2TB Samsung 990 Pro model is an excellent option with this Amazon Lightning Deal.