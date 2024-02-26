This 256GB Netac MicroSD card is down to a fantastic price at Amazon

Micro SD cards are virtually dime a dozen these days, and it's at the point where you can get some great deals on cards of varying speeds. This Netac 256GB option is down to £13.67 from Amazon at the time of writing thanks to a handy tick box voucher from the big online retailer, offering one of the best Micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch from a value standpoint for even less.

On the speed front, this Netac card has an A1 rating. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A1 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 0.5K IOPS random writes and 1.5K IOPS random reads. This makes it slower than a A2 card, but for everyday tasks it's perfectly fine. This Netac card is rated for up to 100MB/s reads and 30MB/s writes, making it a reasonable choice, and its higher sequential speeds cut down the time it takes for data to be copied to and from the card.

The 256GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a fair amount of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed, which are starting to get notoriously large. 4K video footage can also be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too. Having used a smaller card with action cameras before on some longer trips, it's arguably essential to have a card of this size if you're going to be filming as much as possible.

For just £13.67 with that tick box voucher, this 256GB Netac Micro SD card is a great pickup that's sure to come in useful.!