This 256GB Integral Micro SD card is just £13 from Amazon right now

Micro SD cards certainly have continued to plunge in price, even if flash storage elsewhere has gotten more expensive. It makes them a worthwhile buy in larger capacities to add into a handheld games console, cameras and more besides, or to replace older and smaller capacity cards with relative ease. To this end, this deal we spotted earlier on a 256GB Integral A2 card for just £13 is quite a steal.

This Integral card is an A2 rated card in this config, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some good performance to boot. They rate the card for up to 100MB/s reads and 50MB/s writes, which make it a reasonable performer for the price. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. With these Integral card's speeds in mind, it makes it a good choice for both Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch use - this card has been recommended in both of our guides in the past for that very reason.

256GB of capacity also gives you a reasonable amount of scope for storing games on, with lots of room for AAA games that can be quite large, or an entire library of retro ISOs, if you so choose. You could also happily use this 256GB Integral card for use with 4K video, whether on a drone or action cam such as a Go Pro for instance, although if you're filming virtually everything you see, you may want to take a couple on your travels.

For those after an especially reasonably priced Micro SD card in a good capacity for use in a handheld games console, drones, action cameras and more besides, this 256GB Integral Micro SD is well worth a look.