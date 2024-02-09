The Logitech MX Master 3S is down to a bargain price from Logitech's eBay store

Logitech's MX Master 3S is one of the best office mice money can buy today, and is regularly seen for between £90 and £120. Today though, the Logitech eBay store has slashed the price of one of their flagship office products to £63, which makes for an incredible discount. It's the lowest price this mouse has ever been, and you'd be silly not to pick one up if you've been keeping an eye on one.

The MX Master 3S isn't much of a cosmetic upgrade on its predecessor, sticking with a tried-and-tested design withs its comfortable frame and rubberised soft-touch coating. In this white colourway, it looks fetching and modern, although you are out of luck if you want it in the grey, unfortunately. Its metal scroll wheel offers a precise line-by-line mode with notched, tactile feedback, as well as a smooth-gliding free-scrolling mode ideal for zooming through long documents or web pages, while the main mouse buttons are dampened, meaning they're an awful lot quieter than the older MX Master 3.

Its sensor has also seen its sensitivity double to 8000 DPI. This is plenty for office duties, and makes the MX Master 3S an absolute joy to use. Take it from me, as I've used it day to day since its release 18 months or so ago, and I love it to pieces. For the tasks it's designed for, it shines, especially when paired with the powerful Logi Options+ software suite. It connects either via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Pairing is easy, and it works on up to 3 devices. The MX Master 3S also retains the same 70 days of battery life, too, giving you some solid endurance in between charges, and a one minute charge can give you 3 hours of operation if you've ever caught in a pinch.

And before I go, if you want to grab a similarly handsome keyboard to pair with the MX Master 3S, the MX Keys Mini in white and silver is down to £75 from Logitech's eBay store. This is also a bit of a steal, considering that can be usually had for between £90 and £120, too. Put them together, and you've got an all-conquering wireless set of peripherals at an incredible discount.

The MX Master 3S is a mouse I can speak of especially highly, and if you're someone who wants to grab an excellent office mouse to use on all manner of devices, this is one of the best you can get, especially with that discount in mind.