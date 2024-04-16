The literal best gaming PC you can build is £200 off from Stormforce Gaming right now

My usual advice to people when it comes to PCs is do whatever feels comfortable. If you want to build a PC, go right ahead - it's one of the most rewarding experiences when it all works. Nonetheless, sometimes getting someone to do the hard work for you is better, and if you want to take the strain off yourself and also get a literal top-class PC with a discount, look no further than this deal on the Stormforce Gaming Prism 0652. It's £200 off from Stormforce themselves at the moment, and packs in the best of the best in terms of components - perhaps expected for £2900.

When I say this PC packs in the best of thev best in terms of components, I'm not joking. For CPU, you're getting the marvellous AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is the best gaming CPU we've tested. As much as it isn't the top CPU in AMD's -X3D range, it's because of the single chiplet design that allows it to run quicker, as games can take advantage of it more so than the dual-chiplet 7900X3D and 7950X3D. We've noted the 7800X3D to offer some stellar performance, in our review, in the likes of Flight Simulator 2020, where AMD's chip posted a result of 96.7fps at 1080p and in Metro Exodus EE where the 7800X3D pulled ahead of AMD's own 7950X3D and Intel's 13900K with a result of 299.28fps at 1080p.

As for its GPU, the Prism 0652 slots in the beefiest GPU available from Nvidia, the hideously expensive RTX 4090, which remains in and around its MSRP at £1600 if bought on its own. The 4090 is the best GPU at the moment for gaming at 4K with RT enabled, blitzing every title we've thrown at it in our review, even in usually hard-to-muster options including Cyberpunk 2077. The 4090 also represents a major generational upgrade compared to the previous RTX 3090 Ti or 3090, and against AMD's 6900 and 6950 XT. It may be expensive on its own, but is a little more stomachable when paired with other components.

Elsewhere, this Prism O652 packs in a lot of other useful components for a powerful gaming PC, especially at this price. It comes with a 4TB Kingston NV2 NVMe SSD, and while this isn't the speediest option, it is at least giving you a lot of capacity. This PC also comes with 64GB of DDR5 RAM with Corsair Vengeance 5200MHz CL40 RAM, a 1000W Antec PSU, a Gigabyte B650 Eagle motherboard, and fits nicely into a Cougar DuoFace Pro Case. You can also choose whether or not to have Windows 11 installed - the price above is with Windows, but you save £100 without it.

If you're after one of the most powerful gaming PCs out there at a discount, this Stormforce Gaming Prism 0652 deal is for you.