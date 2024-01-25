Take your pick between these two fantastic LG OLED TV deals

There have been a flurry of interesting discounts on a wide range of LG TVs this week, and here for you today, I've got a pair of the best options that have cropped up, whether you're after a more affordable, smaller choice, or you want a bigger mid-range option from LG's lineup. They're both at some of the best prices they've been for months, so it's worth taking a closer look if you want to grab a new telly with any spare spending money from Christmas.

I'll take the lower priced option first - the 42-inch C3 OLED. With a 10 percent off tick-box voucher, it's down to £810, which is the lowest it's been for a long time. If you've got a C1 or C2 OLED, you needn't upgrade here, given the fact it's more of a refinement than a revolutionary upgrade compared to past options. For anyone with older OLEDs however, this is worth a look. I've personally got a 42-inch C2 OLED in the front room at home, and it offers up a sublime viewing experience with deep blacks, vibrant colours and immense detail. Its HDR performance is second-to-none, and there's a full complement of support with Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and 10+. The C3 adds in some useful quality of life features, such as a new processor, a new iteration of webOS, and some handy functions such as a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes. Then there's the inclusion of LG's AI Super Upscaling Pro, which upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper.

The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs - handy for gamers who want to use the C3 on both a console and PC perhaps in a monitor-like fashion. You also get a full complement of VRR support with FreeSync and G-Sync alongside HDMI Forum VRR, and four HDMI 2.1-enabled ports for 4K/120Hz output. There's even Atmos smarts built into the C3's internal speakers, although for the best performance, you'll want to rig up an external set of speakers or a soundbar. I've got a Sonos Beam Gen 2 with my C2, and it works a treat.

And now for the bigger telly of the two - the 65-inch LG CS OLED. The CS is actually blend of two of the best gaming TVs we've tested, in the form of being a halfway house between the older C1 OLED and the newer C2 OLED. The CS is kind of LG's response to the fact the C1 was selling a lot better than the C2, given the sheer scale of reductions we've seen on the older set, which made it, for many people, a better value for money buy than the C2. As opposed to supporting the C1 for another year, LG released the CS. It blends both the non-Evo panel of the C2 with the newer processor (Alpha 9 Gen 5) of the C2 for a rather excellent experience on a Frankenstein's monster of a telly.

Besides this, it's the same story as the smaller C2, given that too missed out on the OLED Evo panel, owing to its smaller size. So you can expect the same incredible viewing experience with great colours and inky blacks alongside full HDR and VRR support. The bigger CS also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it suitable for use with a pair of consoles and a living room PC, while leaving the eARC port free for plugging in a soundbar or speakers for better audio.

Oh, and before I go, I should say to get access to the CS OLED discount code, you will need to become a My John Lewis member. It is a free sign-up and takes only a minute or two to complete. The deal itself requires you to input code MYJLTVLG10 into the discount code box at checkout once you're signed in or signed up to MyJL. Doing so should mean your basket looks like the picture somewhere on the side does.

Whichever option you go for however, you're sure to get one of the best viewing experiences currently available, and for a great price too!