Nab this snappy 2TB Silicon Power XS70 NVMe SSD with heatsink for just £115 from Amazon

The Silicon Power XS70 is quite a well specced NVMe SSD with super quick speeds that make it a prime choice for use with either a PS5 or PC, and even with the news of NAND flash price rises, we're still seeing some reasonably decent deals on quick solid state storage like this. In 2TB form, and complete with a heatsink, this snappy Silicon Power drive can be yours for

This XS70 model makes for a complete solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, and with that all-important heatsink for better thermal performance, therefore easily making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there while also saving you a tenner or so compared to grabbing an aftermarket heatsink. Getting a 2TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive too, whether you've got the original PS5, or the slim model, with its bigger 1TB internal SSD.

For PC use, the presence of 2TB of storage is handy for using the XS70 as a boot drive, to store a large Steam library, and potentially even more. For compatibility's sake, you've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive - as some motherboards can only come with a single slot, you may need to swap your drives over. This XS70 also in terms of its raw speed is easily one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7300MB/s reads and 6800MB/s writes.

If you're after an SSD with rather brisk performance in a good capacity, complete with heatsink, then you won't want to miss this Amazon deal on the Silicon Power XS70 2TB.