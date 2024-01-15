Nab LG's 48-inch C3 OLED TV and free soundbar for £906 from AO right now

CES is in the rear view mirror now, and LG has announced a brand new lineup of OLED tellies, with the introduction of the C4 and G4 lines not expected until a little later on this year. The one thing this means though is that retailers may well be clamouring to get rid of some of the older stock in prep for the new ones arriving. For us, that means the likelihood of more deals and good reductions on some very capable TVs. May I present to you this option I spotted earlier today - the 48-inch LG C3 OLED, complete with free LG SQC4R for £906 with code FREELG.

There is a little bit of a catch to unlocking this reduction, howwever. To get it, you have to be a member of AO's Five Star Membership scheme, which costs £40 to sign up to. Before you wince (and I initially did), it is worth the money with this deal in mind. given the reduction especially. You're getting £1235's worth of TV and soundbar for over £300 off their list price, notwithstanding the membership cost. Compared to the non-member price with free soundbar, you're also saving £150. This is also a genuine reduction, considering the 48-inch C3 is sitting at around £1059 from other retailers, including Amazon. To get the free LG SQC4R soundbar, simply add it to your basket alongside the C3 OLED and apply code FREELG.

A screenshot of the AO basket once you've followed the steps, showing both the member price and non-member reduction.

So, what's so special about this C3 OLED? Well, it builds on the sublime experience offered by LG's previous customer, the C2, with some handy quality of life improvements to make the experience even better. It's not an essential upgrade for those who bought last year's C2. However, if you're moving up from some of LG's older OLEDs, you may want to sit up and take notice.

The C3 brings everything from a new processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 6, to offer a snappier user experience, combined with an updated form of the webOS operating system for slick and easy navigation. What's more, there's also a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and a new feature called AI Super Upscaling Pro. This upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper, which is a nice touch. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

Other than those improvements, it's much the same as last year's model. The 48-inch model C3 misses out on LG's Evo panel with its improved brightness, which was absent from the C2, too (it's only available on models 55 inches and up in size), but as an OLED, it provides true-to-life colours and unmatched contrast filled with the signature OLED inky blacks for a sublime image. We've had the smaller 42-inch C2 here at home for nearly a year now, and it's truly excellent for everything from films to TV series, and gaming besides. Watching the return of Arsenal to the Champions League on TNT Sports Ultimate with Atmos support and HDR has been truly sublime.

This C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

Oh, and before I go, a quick word on the SQC4R. It may well be one of LG's more affordable systems, but it features a decent punch with 220W of audio output, while also giving you the benefit of a 4.1 system. It's not just a soundbar, but also adds a wireless soundbar and two rear speakers. This is especially handy for the sake of immersion, and should also add more oomph to your audio than the C3's internal speakers.

If you want to grab a fantastic value mid-sized OLED telly, complete with a free soundbar, for a good price, this deal from AO is not to be missed.