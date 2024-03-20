Logitech G915 keyboards get a huge price cut in Amazon Spring Sale

If you're in the market for a new keyboard, the Amazon Spring Sale includes steep discounts on two of our favourite gaming keyboards: the Logitech G915 Lightspeed and G915 TKL Lightspeed.

These ultra-thin mechanical keyboards come with or without a numpad and feature programmable low-profile keys, RGB lighting and over 30 hours of battery life via 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless. The full-size board normally usually costs £229.99, but it's available right now for £139. That new price tag offers a huge saving of 40 percent.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard UK:£139 US: $186.99 RRP: £229.99/$249.99

If that wasn't enough, the Amazon Spring Sale has also slashed the price of the more compact G915 TKL to its lowest price ever. The G915 TKL, which is 22 percent smaller in length than its older sibling and offers better battery life, usually costs £219.99. But it's available right now from Amazon for £99/$149.99. That's over half off.

These savings, which are for the black versions of the G915 and G915 TKL, are only available for a limited time, as the Amazon Spring Sale ends on 25th March, 2024. If you want to know more about the G915, head to Digital Foundry's guide on the best mechanical keyboards, which recommends the TKL model amongst others.

If you're on the hunt for more bargains in the Amazon Spring Sale, keep an eye on our Deals page, as we'll be picking out the best promotions we can find in Amazon's latest sale. We'll also be highlighting deals from the Amazon Spring Sale, or Spring Deals Day sale as it's known in the UK, on the Deals Foundry Twitter page throughout the week.