Get the sublime SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X for just $120 from Amazon right now

SteelSeries manufactures some of our favourite gaming headsets, and their revamped Arctis Nova lineup from the last couple of years has made for some excellent options in the higher price category. The Arctis Nova 7X is one of the most versatile, offering a wide range of connectivity options, as well as good overall audio, for reasonable money. At Amazon USA, it's currently $120, which is a solid price for such an excellent wireless gaming headset, especially compared to its previous list of $180.

The introduction of the Nova lineup to SteelSeries' long-standing Arctis series of headsets constituted one of the larger redesigns in the gaming headset sphere, offering a sleeker and more modern look compared to the older Arctis heasets. This included removing the iconic ski-goggle style headband in favour of an adjustable steel one with lots of support. The Arctis Nova 7X is a seriously comfortable headset to use for extended periods, especially with its memory foam cushions, while it also features useful creature comforts such as a retractable microphone, as well as lots of tactile, physical controls for connectivity and volume, for instance.

The Arctis Nova 7X also has fantastic wireless connectivity, working with a wide variety of platforms including PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation and mobile devices. This all comes thanks to a portable USB-C wireless receiver, although SteelSeries also bundles a USB-C to USB-A cable for wider compatibility, too. As well as being compatible with Xbox and PlayStation most pertinently, the Arctis Nova 7X also features full support for Microsoft's Spatial Audio and Sony's Tempest 3D spatial audio for maximum immersion. A total runtime of up to 38 hours also offers solid endurance, while the presence of USB-C fast-charge allows for six hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging.

As for its audio, the Arctis Nova 7X offers immersive audio with a wide soundstage thanks to its larger earcups, as well as marvellous clarity across the frequency range. Its bass may not be as strong as some other headsets, but there should still be plenty of punch at the lower end, which suits more cinematic titles. The passive noise isolation is also excellent, and even if there isn't any active cancellation, it isn't missed all too much.

If you want to grab a fantastic multi-platform wireless gaming headset for less, getting the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X for $120 from Amazon is a steal.