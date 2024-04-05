Grab this speedy 1TB Teamgroup Cardea A440 Pro SSD for £70 from Overclockers

SSD prices may be on the rise again, but the hope and reality is that they haven't gone right back up to where they were around 18 months ago. We're still seeing sensible prices on some of the best gaming SSDs out there in a general sense, both in terms of speed and capacity, and this Overclockers deal on the Teamgroup Cardea A440 Pro in 1TB flavour is representative of an excellent deal, given the current market conditions.

The Cardea A440 Pro is a snappy performer, with rated speeds of up to 7200MB/s reads and 6000MB/s writes easily making it one of the fastest SSDs of any kind at the moment within a sensible price bracket. While PCIe 5.0 options are quicker than this, they also remain hilariously expensive across virtually all capacities, and don't make much sense to recommend for a price-to-performance perspective. Random performance is also a particular highleight with up to 1M IOPS for both reads and writes, which should translate into short load times in and out of games.

It's also handy to know that the Cardea A440 Pro is also fully compliant with Sony's particularly fiddly requirements for adding an SSD into your PS5, beating the required minimum speeds, as well as also offering the benefits of its own integrated heatsink to become one of the best value PS5 SSDs out there.. This saves you a few pounds too, as buying a third party one to attach later would add an extra tenner or so onto your purchase a price. A 1TB capacity is also reasonable for adding extra capacity to your PS5, and at the very least constitutes a near-doubling of the overall capacity compared to the 825GB of the original PS5's internal drive, as well as doubling the PS5 Slim's storage with its upgraded 1TB internal drive.

If you want to grab a speedy PS5 SSD with a sizeable discount, this Overclockers deal on the Teamgroup Cardea A440 Pro 1TB is well worth your time.