Grab this fantastic 512GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD for just £32 from Amazon

We're seeing larger microSD cards become absolute bargains at the moment as their prices keep falling, unlike other forms of storage at the moment. This 512GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus is one we've recommended in the past for Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch alike, and can be yours for a veritable bargain in this large capacity. At Amazon, it's just £32, which is excellent for a card of its size, while also representing a good reduction on its previous £47 list price.

On the speed front, this Kingston card has an A1 rating. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A1 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 0.5K IOPS random writes and 1.5K IOPS random reads. This makes it slower than a A2 card, but for everyday tasks it's perfectly fine. High sequential speeds cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this Kingston card is rated for up to 100MB/s reads and 85MB/s writes which is pretty impressive, and makes it one of the quicker cards in its price category, while also allowing for up to 8K video recording - neat.

The 512GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a lot of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console with room to spare). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too. 512GB cards have become a must-have for me with both my own usual Canon M50 camera as well as a GoPro I've used in the past, if you're someone like me who films a lot.

What's also particularly handy about this Kingston Micro SD card is that you also get a full-size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops and cameras that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant - gotta love wider compatibility.

To get 512GB of speedy microSD storage with the benefit of a full-size adapter for £32 is a fantastic deal, and if you want to grab a microSD card at a bargain price, this is marvellous.