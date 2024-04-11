Grab this 750W 80+ Gold rated Seasonic Focus GX PSU for £87 from AWD-IT

Seasonic has developed an enviable reputation for making reliable and efficient power supplies that offer a lot of longevity. I've spotted a deal going on one of their higher-end modular Focus GX power supplies in a good wattage that's capable of running a lot of powerful components, apart from the top-spec RTX 4090 as it's a power hungry monster. Nonetheless, this Focus GX 750W 80+ Gold is an excellent power supply, and it's down to £87 from AWD-IT, compared to a previous list of £118.

As well as providing a ton of power for a high-end gaming PC, the Focus GX is recognised as being one of the best top-tier power supplies in the well-respected Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of the LTT Forums).

The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, alongside the fact this is a great option from one of the market leaders in power supplies. This Focus GX option is also the successor to Seasonic's previous highy popular Focus lineup, putting it in good stead with regards to reputation, while its 120mm fan is designed for quiet operation, and the fact it's modular is also pretty handy to allow for better airflow and less case clutter with your cablesm making cable management that little bit easier.

If you're after an excellent PSU for slotting into your gaming rig and powering your system, then you'll want to take a look at this Seasonic Focus GX 750W deal from AWD-IT.