Grab these HifiMan Sundara headphones for £149 from Scan Computers

The excellent planar magnetic Hifiman Sundaras are available for just £149 from Scan Computers at the moment, giving you the chance to try an interesting set of headphones that are comfortable and easy to drive with a good sound for a rather great price.

The big thing about the Sundaras are the fact they're planar magnetic headphones. These work differently compared to more standard dynamic drivers. They operate on the same principle, but work via a conductor that is attached to a flat diaphragm. Magnets are laid out on both sides of that diaphragm, producing a uniform magnetic field. It's clever stuff, and generally results in more accurate sound reproduction than dynamic drivers. Planar magnetic cans can get pretty expensive, but the Sundaras aim to provide a more affordable entry point, and at this price, it's hard to find another option that's this well regarded.

Of course, the most important thing here is their sound quality, and the Sundaras are said to sound excellent for the price. They're said to be detailed and offer some excellent clarity across the frequency range, thanks to those planar magnetic drivers. In addition, as closed backs, they offer more of an intimate sound than their open-back counterparts, as well as a bright and sparkly treble, as well as a warm and more robust low end response. That's the trade off with open backs compared to closed back headphones - you either go for a wider soundstage or a slightly stronger low end.

Aesthetically, these Sundaras are quite left-field with their odd orange colourway, and they may be a bit of an acquired taste. Personally, I quite like them, although your mileage may vary. As well as looking good, the Sundaras should also be comfortable with a reasonable 432g weight, and a ski-style suspension headband. This type of headband is also featured on everything from SteelSeries Arctis headsets to the Meze 99 Neos, a pair of headphones I've tested in recent months, which I've loved. Those are ludicrously comfortable, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Sundaras are similar. Compared to other planar magnetics, they also offer a much lower resistance with 20 ohms of impedance, meaning they are easy to drive with DAPs, or straight out of your phone or laptop's headphone jack.

For £149, the Hifiman Sundaras make for an excellent deal, and if you're after a brilliant set of more affordable planar magnetic cans, these are a fab choice.