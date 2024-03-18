Get this ultrawide Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor for less in this early Prime Spring Sale stonker

Amazon's Prime Spring Sale is nearly upon us, and we're already seeing some early options before it all kicks off in a couple of days' time. It's a big reduction on a sizeable monitor, with this 34-inch ultrawide Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 being marked down by nearly £350 to £860 from its usual £1200 list price. That's a lot of monitor for a decent price.

Like its bigger brother, the Odyssey OLED G9, this G8 model offers one of Samsung's own QD-OLED panels which offers the benefit of the deep blacks and fantastic contrast of an OLED with the brightness and vibrancy of a QLED to serve up some incredible displayed images. As well as offering excellent image quality, this particular monitor also offers a 175Hz refresh rate. This provides you with some silky smooth motion which benefits a whole range of games, so you'll appreciate it even if you're not the most competitive player.

It also comes with a quoted 0.03ms response time, as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync for a tear and judder-free experience in your favourite titles. The 3440x1440 resolution offers good detail too, while the 1800R curve helps the immersion factor to no end. Interestingly, this panel also supports Samsung's smart TV features for access to streaming services and the like, if you want to kick back after you've finished gaming and immerse yourself in films, TV series and more.

Samsung's monitor also have a reputation for looking fantastic, and this Odyssey OLED G8 is no different. It carries the same space-age design as some of the brand's other premium choices, alongside a sleek white frame and remarkably thin bezels. The port selection here is, well, interesting, with both Mini DP and Mini HDMI supported, as well as USB-C - you may have to grab extra cables if you don't have them lying around.

If you want to grab a space-age OLED ultrawide monitor with a bevy of features, this early Prime Spring Sale deal on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is not to be missed.