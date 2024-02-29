Get this refurb M1 MacBook Air for a bargain price from Currys Clearance with an eBay discount code

I've noted in the past the ludicrous power of an eBay discount code, but combine that with fully tested and functional refurbised tech from a reliable seller, and it's quite the killer combination. This ex-demo 'Excellent - refurbished' condition base model M1 MacBook Air from Currys Clearance is down to £584 with code LEAP20 on eBay, with it garnering the full £75 discount available from its £659 list price. You may have to hurry though, as this is the last day that the code is valid for.

As I say, this is an ex-demo Apple device, which Currys say has been fully tested and is fully functional. They're essentially demo devices that may have been used in-store and come with a 12 months warranty if for whatever reason you aren't happy. I've actually purchased a couple of ex-demo Apple devices from Currys before - my old early 2015 MacBook Air came from the PC World in Luton before it shut, and it was in pristine condition. I'd have high hopes for this M1 MacBook Air, too.

The thing is, even though this is getting on for a four year old device, it remains a fantastic option for most people who want a thin, quiet laptop that packs some serious power for everything from productivity workloads to editing highly-detailed video. The M1, with its eight core CPU and 6-core GPU, blitzes its Windows-based competition from the time, and is far and above the older Intel MacBooks in terms of performance, thermals and general noise levels under load, especially given it's fanless. I should note that this is the base level spec, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On paper, it seems heinous to recommend a device with 8GB of RAM, but thankfully, the efficiency of the M1 chip makes this configuration surprisingly workable.

You're also getting one of Apple's Retina displays with a 2560x1600 resolution and excellent coverage of the specialist DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it a great choice for content creation workloads, such as video editing on Final Cut Pro. A quoted 18 hours of battery life also provides plenty of runtime. The only issue is its meagre port selection of a pair of USB-Cs, one of which will be taken up by a charging cable. You will have to purchase a USB-C dongle with extra ports, but these can be had reasonably affordably these days, and is an easy fix.

If you're after a powerful Apple laptop for a bargain basement price, this deal from the Currys Clearance store is not to be missed.