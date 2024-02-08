Add a splash of colour to your workspace with this excellent Logitech K380 deal from Amazon

There haveeb a handy few deals on some great Logitech peripherals recently at a range of price ranges, but they've all been for more standard colour options. Now however, you can add a welcome dash of colour to your desktop with this solid Amazon deal on the reliable Logitech K380 in pink. It's currently £28 on Amazon, which is a bit of a steal for such a capable wireless keyboard.

The K380 is a product that has been a big part of Logitech's wireless range for a long time, and it's a great little wireless keyboard. It's got a compact latout that gives you a functional set of keys, with a bevy of secondary functions, too. In the pink, it looks excellent, and with rounded keys, offers a funkier aesthetic, if that's what you want out of your peripherals.

The K380 also has comfortable scissor-actuated keys which feel similar to a solid laptop keyboard. If that's what you're used to, then moving to the K380 will be a breeze. Having used both the original and its newer sibling, the K380s, for extensive periods, they are rather comfortable to use for extended periods. You will just have to watch out for those circular keycaps, which can take a little bit of getting used to.

It also works on up to three devices over Bluetooth making the K380 an excellent keyboard to use on a range of different devices at one. You could conceivably have it paired to a MacBook Pro over Bluetooth, as well as a bigger iMac, and then an iPad, too. with a That's three devices, and the K380 would be happy to work on all three. A battery life of up to two years is also convenient, too.

For those after a small form factor and reliable wireless keyboard for a great price, this Amazon deal on the Logitech K380 for Mac is well worth a look.