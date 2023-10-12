WD's super-fast SN850X 2TB SSD can be yours for under £100 with this discount code

The Ebay COSY15 15 percent off code ends today, and there seems to be no shortage of excellent deals available. The pick of the bunch though has to be on the 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD, our favourite PS5 and PC SSD, which drops to just £98 at Ebuyer's Ebay store in new condition. That's a £20 discount on its list price and means you're paying just under 5p per gigabyte, a great price for storage of this speed.

The SN850X makes for one of the fastest gaming SSDs out there, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s. Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also intense - up to 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. For context, the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs before the SN850x were in the 0.7 to 0.8M IOPS region, making this a significant step forward even compared to other PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive at this capacity.

With those speeds in mind, the SN850X also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs, and this is one of the best options available there, too. You may not get a heatsink on this specific model, but you have a couple of choices - either, Amazon has this £8 option which we've recommended before, or you can pick up the SN850X with heatsink for £110 from Ebuyer's Ebay store with that COSY15 code - that's actually cheaper than it was for Prime Day earlier in the week. Whichever you choose, it means the SN850X is fully PS5-proof. The fact also remains you're getting 2TB of storage, giving you a lot of additional space compared to the 666GB of internal storage that the PS5 has.

PC peeps will just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the SN850X to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be OK. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

£98 for a 2TB NVMe SSD as quick as this is a bit of a crazy deal, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage, but you've been waiting for the right deal, then this is the one for you.