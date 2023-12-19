This trendy Hyte Y60 PC case has had its price slashed thanks to an eBay discount code

The Hyte Y60 is a PC case that's got a lot of deserved attention recently, with its good looks, sleek and modern design, and the fun of being able to add a screen inside. If this case sounds like it's a bit of you this Christmas, then you can grab one for £160 from Tech Next Day's eBay store with code SALE15. For reference, the Y60 retails for £200+, so being able get it at this rate is quite a steal.

If you're someone who's building a flashy PC with lots of RGB, or a subdued but a clean-looking build, then the fact this case has three (!) tempered glass side panels is music to your eyes. The Y60 is one of the more interesting cases available for PC building these days, given those looks. It provides a 60L volume for you to build in, and has a space inside to fit even larger EATX motherboards, as well as smaller options too. The addition of a vertical GPU mount and PCIe 4.0 riser cable are convenient for mounting components in a slightly different way. That protected riser for half-height PCIe cards is also a first for PC cases, according to Hyte, giving you the chance to show off some components.

You also get a lot of space for fans and radiators, with the Y60 able to take a total of 3x 120mm on the top, as wel as a pair of either 120mm or 140mm fans on the side. There is also space for a 120mm in the rear and either a pair of 120mm or 140mm choices on the bottom, but Hyte includes these with the Y60 to get you started. There is also an excellent amount of space for storage options, with the Y60 having capacity for either a pair of 3.5-inch hard drives, or four 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. Its front I/O is also reasonable, with a pair of USB 3.0 ports, as well as a USB-C port and audio/mic jack.

Alongside this, the Y60 also has the ability to house a 12.6 inch screen on its corner glass panel, so you can keep a close eye on your PC's vitals, or use it to display all sorts of things. While Hyte's official one is out of stock at the time of writing, this option from VSDISPLAY for the same money looks to fit the bill, coming with a similar screen and accessories for mounting.

For a gorgeous looking PC case for your next build for a lot less, this Hyte Y60 deal with code SALE15 from Tech Next Day is an absolute steal.