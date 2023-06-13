This Sapphire RX 6650 XT can be yours from Overclockers for just £230

The RX 6650 XT is a bit of an odd card, being positioned as one of the last cards to emerge in AMD's RX 6000 series in late September 2022, and adding to Team Red's already burgeoning section of cards that are suitable for 1080p and 1440p gaming. Nonetheless, it's experienced an excellent discount here from Overclockers that brings the Sapphire variant of it down to just £230.

The big thing with the RX 6650 XT is in a general sense is that it offers boosted clock speeds compared to the standard RX 6600 XT, making it a great performer against the RTX 3060. It helps to make the 6650 XT a solid card for use at 1080p and at 1440p too, making it a capable mid-range performer for the price. Those boosted clock speeds bring the RX 6650 XT more in line with Nvidia's own mid-range customer, as the review on our sister site RPS noted. In Shadow of The Tomb Raider for instance, at 1080p, the 6650 XT mustered a result of 80fps, which is close to the 3060's 84fps, and higher than the 74fps afforded by the 6600 XT.

It's in some titles at 1440p where the RX 6650 XT also comes alive and powers ahead of the 3060, making it an especially viable choice. With this in mind, its posted result in Hitman 3 of 107fps in the Dubai benchmark was worlds ahead of the RTX 3060's 92fps result, and the cards also trade blows in the likes of Final Fantasy XV, too. Jere, the RX 6650 XT managed a result of 59fps, although was beaten by the RTX 3060 with its result of 63fps. The fact is though, that for non-RT performance, the RX 6650 XT is an excellent value for money card. Combine this with the fact that the 3060 is seen for £40-£50 for virtually even performance, and AMD's card seems like a better proposition for your wallet.

This specfic Sapphire variant is also more of an understated design, with a black dual fan shroud, complete with a thin red stripe down the middle to add a little bit of colour. This minimalistic look makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of PC builds, as you're not pinned into a specific colour scheme if you care about that kind of thing.

For £230 from Overclockers, this Sapphire RX 6650 XT is a brilliant value GPU for those wanting some great performance at 1080p and 1440p and if you're wanting to grab a more affordable choice with the release of the RX 7600, this looks like a hit.