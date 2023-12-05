This respectable Full HD 75Hz Dell monitor is under £100 with a discount code from Dell

What's the best 27-inch gaming monitor you can get for under £100? We reckon it might be this Dell screen with a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, available for £98 using code GROUPON8 at Dell's online store.

Its 27-inch screen gives you a lot of screen real estate to work with, while a 1080p resolution is a good match for PC and console gaming and provides just enough detail for this screen size. Its 75Hz refresh rate is at least noticeably smoother than your standard 60Hz, while the fact this is an IPS screen also provides you with some great colour reproduction and wide viewing angles.

The S2721HN also includes support for AMD FreeSync for smoother, tear-free gameplay; Nvidia G-Sync Compatible is also available. In addition, a quoted brightness of 300 nits is sufficient for even decently bright rooms, and with over 99 percent sRGB colour space coverage, it's suitable for colour-sensitive image or video work in SDR.

This Dell monitor also looks the part, too, with a silver chassis that's nicely offset by the especially thin black bezel around the screen, which also helps this monitor to look especially sleek and modern. The port selection is pretty decent too, with dual HDMI ports and a line-out port for speakers or headphones, while its stand offers a solid amount of tilt adjust, and you can VESA mount this panel if you choose to, if you don't want to use the stand.

For a more affordable panel for office duties for an especially low price, this deal on the Dell S2721HN from Dell directly for £98 or so is not to be missed.