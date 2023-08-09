This powerful PowerColor RX 6800 XT can be yours for under £500 right now

In the sea of mid-range RX 6000 series card deals we've seen recently, it may seem a little odd to recommend the 6800 XT, although for the price I've seen it for today, it makes for a pretty appealing choice. Currently, you can grab this PowerColor Red Dragon RX 6800 XT for £486 or so with code TND-10 that takes a tenner off its list price.

The RX 6800 XT remains a formidable choice for gaming at both 1440p and 4K, being around 10 to 15 percent faster than the RTX 3070 and often running up against the RTX 3080 - outside of RT titles, where the RX 6800 XT is unfortunately outclassed. However, the AMD card does benefit from a hearty 16GB allocation of VRAM, something we didn't realise at the time of our RX 6800 XT review would be such an asset three years later when a string of poorly-optimised PS5 ports would hit the scene.

Contemporary testing from Hardware Unboxed is also worth a watch to understand this card, with their selection of CPU-bound titles showing a decent 26 percent advantage for the RX 6800 XT at 1440p and 32 percent at 4K over the recently-released and similarly-priced RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

AMD's FSR 2 doesn't quite hold a candle to the 4060 Ti's DLSS 2 and DLSS 3, and power efficiency is significantly better on the smaller and newer Nvidia card, but even taking these into consideration it's clear that the RX 6800 XT remains a strong option for 1440p and 4K gaming even to this day.

This particlar PowerColor RX 6800 XT Red Dragon features a good range of outputs too, including a pair of DP 1.4 ports and HDMI 2.1, to allow for HFR gaming. What's more, this model has quite a mean look to it, with a black triple fan shroud with red motifs. It's a good-looking card, and one that will fit well inside a variety of systems.

With the current lay of the land in terms of GPU pricing, this RX 6800 XT deal from Tech Next Day makes for an excellent choice if you want a powerful AMD card for 4K and 1440p gaming at a reasonable price.