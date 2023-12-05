This powerful AsRock RX 7900 XTX is down to £900 from Overclockers right now

Black Friday is firmly in the rear view mirror now, and we're three weeks away from Christmas. If you're after AMD's flagship GPU for less, the 7900 XTX is down to £900 from Overclockers, marking out a reasonable reduction on what is a powerful GPU, and you also get the fun of the latest Avatar game with it for free.

In terms of pure numbers, the 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the RTX 4090 and around the same as the RTX 4080 in non-RT workloads, while being a fair whack cheaper. The 4090 sits at £1800 or so at the moment (double the price of the RX 7900 XTX!), while the 4080 is around £1100. This makes this particular GPU a great value choice at the pointy end of the market.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, Digital Foundry's resident Lord and Saviour Richard Leadbetter utilises a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power.

Its video outputs of a pair of futuristic DP 2.1 outputs, as well as HDMI 2.1, providing options for output at 4K and 8K. It's also worth noting that this specific AsRock model offers more of a left-field choice look to it with a multi-coloured triple fan shroud, which makes it a great choice for those wanting more of an exciting looking build.

If you fancy grabbing a new flagship GPU to slot into your system, then you'll definitely want to take notice of this Overclockers deal on the 7900 XTX.