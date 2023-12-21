Today's the last day to get 15% off an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card at Ebay

Today is the last day you can take advantage of eBay's SAVE15 which has provided us with some bumper discounts on all manner of PC components thus far. If you're after a new GPU that's going to be a solid choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming, this MSI RTX 4060 Ti is down to £351 from Box's eBay store at the moment.

As much as the 4060 Ti isn't the most glamorous member of Nvidia's 40-series lineup, its reasonable 1080p and 1440p performance plus DLSS 3 frame generation support makes it a good upgrade over older GTX graphics cards, while a £350 price point makes it more reasonable value than its launch price of £389 too.

Enabling frame generation makes this a significantly faster card than its 30-series and RX 6000-series opposition. While the increase in frame-rate that frame generation delivers isn't accompanied by a decrease of input latency as you'd normally expect, visual fluidity is still greatly improved and I've found it worth keeping on in all of the games I've tried it with.

This particular MSI variant also isn't the flashiest, with a black dual fan shroud that keeps things simple. It's therefore suitable for a variety of builds, whether you want something more minimalistic, or it's just the case that your GPU isn't the centrepiece of your new rig.

If you want to grab an RTX 4060 Ti at reasonable money with this eBay discount code, today is the last day to do so, so you may need to act quickly.