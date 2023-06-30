Get Samsung's brand new Odyssey OLED G9 ultrawide for £1199 with some clever code stacking

Now this is a big one - literally. Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch monitor was released literally today, but you can grab it for £400 off its list price with some clever code stacking - which brings this ultrawide OLED panel from £1599 to £1199 - with a free 2TB Samsung T7 SSD worth £120 included.

Before going any further, it's worth just explaining how this deal works, because it is a little odd. Firstly, add the Odyssey OLED G9 to your basket using the link above - we're using a desktop browser for this. Then you'll need to head over to the 'Redeem vouchers' link, and click on it. This should open a box where you can add in discount codes. First, type in the code OLED200 and press enter. You'll see the price drop to £1399 from £1599. The key here is once that after the first code is added, don't close the box. Just erase the OLED200 text and write OLED150, then press enter again. You'll then see the price drop to £1199 with both codes in effect. If you've done things right, you should see this:

Righto, now onto the real reason you're here - this Samsung monitor. Well, make no bones about it, it's a monitor that packs in an absolute tonne of features. The big thing here (literally) is that it's a 49-inch ultrawide panel, giving you a lot of screen real estate so you can get immersed in your favourite titles. Also, this is an OLED display, meaning it offers you the perfect, inky blacks and vibrant colours we've come to expect from that panel type, like you get on some of the best gaming TVs out there. Oh, and did I mention this is also a 240Hz screen? This provides you with some silky smooth motion which benefits a whole range of games, so you'll appreciate it even if you're not the most competitive player.

As well as offering some fantastic image quality and excellent motion handling, this Odyssey OLED G9 also comes bundled with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to allow it to serve up a judder and tear-free experience. Combine this with a quoted 0.03ms response time, and you've got one of the sharpest displays and viewing experiences possible. Its 1800R curve helps along that immersion factor, while its 5120x1440 resolution should provide some immense detail without requiring a behemoth of a PC to run it. Alongside this slew of gaming features, this Odyssey OLED G9 also comes with Samsung's smart TV features, meaning after you've won your game, you can kick back and relax, and watch the telly - handy, eh?

Samsung's monitor also have a reputation for looking fantastic, and this Odyssey OLED G9 is no different. It carries the same space-age design as some of the brand's other premium choices, alongside a sleek white frame and remarkably thin bezels. The only thing to watch out for is the sheer size of thing, given how wide and deep you'll need your desk to be in order to fit this beast onto it - although some specialised desk mounts can tame this beast!

£1199 may seem like a lot of money for an ultrawide gaming monitor on first glance, but given that you're getting a £1599 49-inch screen that's set to be one of the best gaming monitors of 2023 and a £120 2TB portable SSD for £1199, it's a pretty incredible deal.