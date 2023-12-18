This insane 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB 7200MT/s RAM kit has plunged in price at Amazon

7200MT/s RAM is beginning to come down in price, and if you're after some insane power to pair with an equally beefy CPU, then I have the deal for you. This Corsair Vengeance DDR5-7200 32GB kit is down to £137 from Amazon, which is an excellent price.

The big thing with this Corsair kit is its 7200MT/s speed, which makes it some of the quickest RAM around. We've already seen the benefits that opting for 6000MT/s RAM can provide over the base 4800 MT/s speed, and opting for even quicker RAM, when paired with one of the best gaming CPUs from either AMD or Intel, is likely to bring with it even more gains in performance.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

This Corsair kit is also quite a classy looking RAM kit, with a small smattering of RGB across the top of the heatspreader. It also comes complete with a nice selection Corsair logos to keep things on-brand. This means it'll look right at home in a wide range of systems thanks to its inoffensive styling, although while adding a splash of colour in the process.

If you're after this excellent combination of price and performance with a beefy RAM kit, this 32GB 7200 MT/s Corsair Vengeance kit for £137 from Amazon is well worth a look.